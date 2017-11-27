

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Sears Holding Corp. (SHLD) and Kmart said they are offering free home delivery for online purchases on all orders over $399, through Monday, December 25.



For shoppers looking for quality big-ticket items on already discounted categories, like up to 40 percent off on appliances, up to 60 percent off on top brand mattresses and up to 50 percent off on fitness equipment, the savings will be substantial, according to the company.



Sears also announced limited-time, exclusive 'Shop Your Way' member offers for the holiday season. This includes special offers with a qualifying Sears credit card and online-only cashback in points offer at Sears.com and Kmart.com.



The company also announced a Kenmore Cyber Deal. Through Saturday, December 2, customers can buy Kenmore appliances online and get cashback in points.



Further, the company announced double cashback in points with Uber. From now through Tuesday, January 2, 2018, members whose Shop Your Way and Uber accounts are connected will earn $4 cashback in points for every ride they complete. This is double the amount of points typically provided.



For added convenience and value for Shop Your Way members, the Sears credit card will offer 5 percent back in points on eligible purchases made at gas stations; 3 percent back in points on eligible purchases at grocery stores and restaurants; 2 percent back in points on eligible purchases made at Sears and Kmart; and 1 percent back in points on all other eligible purchases.



Members can earn a $150 statement credit when they spend $1,500 in eligible purchases in the first 90 days when approved for a new Sears MasterCard.



Sears.com's hottest Cyber Week deals include home appliances with up to 40 percent off and extra 10 percent off on tools. In addition, the company is offering sporting goods with up to 50 percent off on fitness items and up to 30 percent off on Gameroom items.



Kmart.com's featured deals include getting $10 off on $75 sitewide with code: CYBER, through Wednesday, November 29; 50 percent off on Bogo, extra 15 percent off on footwear with code CYBER15, and Keurig K50 for $79.99, with reg price of $109.99.



Sears and Kmart recently lowered the minimum purchase threshold for free shipping on qualifying online orders to just $25.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX