Sublime Skinz, the leading solution for high-impact non-intrusive digital advertising, today announced it ranked 19th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50, a list of the fastest growing French technology companies, based on growth rate revenue for the last four years. Sublime Skinz had a global revenue growth of 1,005% during this period.

Marc Rouanet, Co-Founder and President of Sublime Skinz said: "This prestigious ranking within the top 20 of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is testament to the hard work of our growing team and reflects the increasing preference for our formats. Since launching Sublime Skinz in Paris less than five years ago, the team has been committed to developing our business not just in France, but across the world

More than 65% of Sublime Skinz' revenue comes from international markets, with the majority in Europe and US. The company experienced a growth rate of 1,240% in EMEA in the last three years and 8,000% in the US in the past four years.

"Providing an assurance of reliability for investors and for the market, The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 celebrates and demonstrates the innovation and entrepreneurship of French companies. We are convinced these technology companies will be the spearheads of our economy, and also the catalysts for strong growth, creating jobs and value. We are proud to rank Sublime Skinz as 19th in the Fast 50, and as one of the most outstanding businesses in France for 2017," said Ariane Bucaille, Deloitte partner, French Head of the Technology Fast 50.

METHODOLOGY

The competition is open to every firm that meets the criteria determined by the Technology Fast 50's ranking:

To be an independent French company

Creation of the company before the 1st January 2013, and more than four accounting years of 12 months

To have a 2013 turnover of at least €50,000

To own patents and/or allocate a one-year budget equivalent to 5% of the turnover to R&D, and to belong to one of these six activity sectors: Biotech and Life Sciences Energy and Greentech Hardware and Electronics Internet, Media and Telecommunications IT and Software Aerospace and Defense



Note: The following are not allowed to take part: E-business, Consulting and Training, Communication and Marketing Agencies, Research Unit Companies, which did not design their own technology.

ABOUT SUBLIME SKINZ

Sublime Skinz is the leading global high-impact advertising marketplace. It is the first platform of its kind to provide multi-device advertising, working with advertisers, publishers, media agencies, and trading desks to drive efficient campaigns at scale.

Sublime Skinz provides actionable statistics and transparent insights in real time, allowing brands to capitalize on the most impactful formats with the greatest coverage across multiple websites. Sublime Skinz works with a clear objective to maximize revenues and optimize return on ad investments.

Founded in 2012, the Paris-based company has developed an international reach with offices in London, San Francisco and New York, and boasts an impressive network with integration across more than 3,000 websites worldwide. Sublime Skinz was honored as the 'audience favorite' winner of the Launch: Silicon Valley World Cup Tech in 2014, and in 2016 was awarded Ernst Young's 'Born Global' prize and Business France's 'International Trophy of Digital Business.'

For more information, please visit www.sublimeskinz.com

ABOUT DELOITTE

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms. In France, Deloitte SAS is the member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and professional services are provided by its subsidiaries and affiliates.

2017 Deloitte SAS. Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

ABOUT FAST 50 TECHNOLOGY

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 is one of the foremost technology award programs. It is a ranking of each country's 50 fastest growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years.

The program was created in 1995 in San Jose, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley. Then it was extended to the whole EEUU, the UK, Canada, the Netherlands, Israel and France. It is now set up in more than 40 countries. Deloitte also created three continental rankings: Fast 500 EMEA, Fast 500 North America and Fast 500 Asia Pacific.

For more information: www.fast50france.com

ABOUT IN EXTENSO

Belonging to Deloitte's network, In Extenso is an important actor of the accountability and professional services for SMEs in France.

Composed with more than 4 700 employees and 220 agencies across the country, In Extenso supplies business executives, artisans, merchants, liberal professions and non-profit organizations' managers with an end-to-end professional service, for all the stages of a company lifecycle and regarding all the topics related to their business management: accountability, taxation, management, legal, corporate and HR counseling, patrimonial management, innovation and growth counseling, risks management, financial recovery services, tourism counseling, culture and hotel business and business successions. In Extenso is the dedicated counterparts of more than 100 000 clients from all the existing business sectors. In 2015-2016, In Extenso has generated a 370 million-euro turnover.

To go further: www.inextenso.fr and www.inextenso.digital

