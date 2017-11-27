Active-Investors: Toronto Exchanges Stock Review Real Estate Stocks Chartwell Retirement Residences, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Cominar REIT, and Crombie REIT

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the REITs industry: Chartwell Retirement Residences, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Cominar REIT, and Crombie REIT. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index progressed 33.79 points, or 0.21%, to close Friday's trading session at 16,108.09. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 1.23 points, or 0.16%, to finish at 794.01

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX: CSH-UN), Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX: CAR-UN), Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CUF-UN), and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR-UN). Click the link below to view a sample of the free research report that will be available to you as a member of Active-Investors: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX: CSH-UN)

Mississauga, Canada-based Chartwell Retirement Residences' stock edged 0.26% higher, to finish Friday's session at $15.35 with a total volume of 445,686 shares traded. Over the last three months and the previous one year, Chartwell Retirement Residences' shares have advanced 5.64% and 6.30%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above its 200-day moving average. Chartwell Retirement Residences' 50-day moving average of $15.37 is above its 200-day moving average of $15.33. Shares of the Company, which invests in the real estate markets of Canada and the US, are trading at a PE ratio of 149.03. View the research report on CSH-UN.TO at: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CSH-UN.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX: CAR-UN)

On Friday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Canadian Apartment Properties REIT recorded a trading volume of 81,048 shares. The stock ended the day 0.13% lower at $37.06. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT's stock has advanced 7.45% in the last one month and 9.29% in the previous three months. Further, the stock has gained 22.63% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $35.49 is above its 200-day moving average of $33.99. Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties, which operates as an open-end REIT, are trading at a PE ratio of 10.11. Get the free report on CAR-UN.TO at: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CAR-UN.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CUF-UN)

On Friday, shares in Quebec City, Canada headquartered Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ended the session flat at $14.28 with a total volume of 301,767 shares traded. Cominar REIT's shares have advanced 1.78% in the last one month and 6.09% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has gained 1.78% in the past one year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $13.98 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $13.36. Shares of the Company, which engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec, are trading at a PE ratio of 11.27. Access the most recent report coverage on CUF-UN.TO at: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CUF-UN.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR-UN)

Stellarton, Canada-based Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust's stock closed the day flat at $14.00. The stock recorded a trading volume of 54,674 shares. Crombie REIT's shares have advanced 4.17% in the last one month, 3.24% in the past three months, and 3.24% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $13.77 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $13.61. Shares of the Company, which owns and manages commercial real estate properties in Atlantic Canada, are trading at a PE ratio of 12.28. Today's complimentary report on CRR-UN.TO can be accessed at: www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CRR-UN.

