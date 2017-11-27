

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Several major advertisers have suspended advertising campaigns on YouTube after their ads were found displayed with videos of kids that attracted sexual predators.



As per reports, brands including Mars, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, HP, Diageo, Cadbury and Lidl pulled ads from YouTube over the issue.



An investigation reportedly revealed that their spots were running against videos featuring kids in states of threatening or compromising situations that had drawn sexually inappropriate comments posted by viewers. The videos appeared to be uploaded by kids with no intent to appeal to sexual predators.



Responding to the issues, YouTube in a statement said that it has taken down many videos, and that it would enforce community guidelines more strictly.



YouTube said, 'There shouldn't be any ads running on this content, and we are working urgently to fix this.'



Announcing its decision, Mars said, 'Until we have confidence that appropriate safeguards are in place, we will not advertise on YouTube and Google.'



Deutsche Bank stated that it suspended advertising on YouTube immediately after becoming aware of the problem. 'As always, our digital marketing agency applied filters to prevent our advertising appearing alongside inappropriate content, and we are investigating how the situation arose,' the bank said.



In a blog post, YouTube VP of product management Johanna Wright outlined steps the video platform is taking to protect families on YouTube and YouTube Kids. Those include tougher application of community guidelines, blocking comments on videos featuring minors, and removing ads from videos with kid-inappropriate content.



Wright wrote, 'Across the board we have scaled up resources to ensure that thousands of people are working around the clock to monitor, review and make the right decisions across our ads and content policies. These latest enforcement changes will take shape over the weeks and months ahead as we work to tackle this evolving challenge.'



As per reports, Google will meet British marketing execs next week after the U.K.'s ISBA advertising trade group called for an emergency meeting to discuss the issue.



