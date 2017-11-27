sprite-preloader
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 27

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionSHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.34326
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume


326

£7.34
e)Date of the transaction
2017-11-23
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
BOB MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionSHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.34362
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

362


£7.34
e)Date of the transaction
2017-11-23
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionSHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.3430
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

30

£7.34
e)Date of the transaction
2017-11-23
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS AMERICAS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionSHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD GROUP EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.34104
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

104

£7.34
e)Date of the transaction
2017-11-23
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

