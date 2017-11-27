

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were slightly lower Monday moning as OPEC prepared to meet November 30 to decide on whether to extend their supply quota deal with Russia.



All indications are that major players Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia are on board.



The cartel and Russia will limit production through 2018, according to reports.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 35 cents at $58.33 a barrel, easing from a 2-year peak.



On the economic front, New Home Sales for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 620K, down from 667K in the prior month.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for November will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 24.5, down from 27.6 in October.



