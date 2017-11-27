Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - Wabi Exploration Inc. (CSE: WAB) (Wabi) is pleased to report it has signed a definitive Arrangement Agreement for the acquisition of all the shares of Buena Vista Gold Inc. (BVG). BVG directly and indirectly holds title to five (5) project areas containing six (6) identified targets located in the highly mineralized Northern Nevada Rift in northwest Nevada. Management believes these targets are highly prospective for gold and copper.

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Wabi will, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, consolidate its capital on a one (1) new for six (6) old basis, and BVG will consolidate its capital on a one (1) new for four (4) old basis, such that there will be approximately 25 million shares outstanding on the closing date, including shares to be issued pursuant to a financing of between US $500,000 and US $1,200,000 (the Financing"). On the closing of the Arrangement Agreement, BVG will have no more than 18,000,000 shares outstanding, not including the shares to be issued pursuant to the Financing, and Wabi will have no more than 4,000,000 shares outstanding.

The Financing will consist of Units in BVG to be issued at US$0.08. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) full share purchase warrant at US$0.10 with a 12-month term. The Units will be consolidated in accordance with BVG capital consolidation described above and acquired by Wabi as part of the Arrangement Agreement.

BVG has made the non-refundable payment of $25,000 to Wabi, as was required in the Letter of Intent disclosed September 29, 2017.

Hot Springs Peak is located 55 kilometres north-northeast of Winnemucca. A current NI 43-101 Technical Report was commissioned by BVG and completed in June of 2017 on Hot Springs Peak, and will be filed on SEDAR. The other five assets are located 60 kilometres south-southwest of Winnemucca and east of Mill City along the East Range of the Buena Vista Valley. See Figure 1 "Location Map" below.

Figure 1: Location Map