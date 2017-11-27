

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) said its Supervisory Board has dismissed current CEO Manfred Bender with immediate effect for important reasons.



The Supervisory Board has appointed Eric Taberlet as the company's new CEO and Nathalie Benedikt as CFO, both with immediate effect.



Eric Taberlet has 30 years of experience in the vacuum industry. He has been with Pfeiffer Vacuum as Head of the business unit Semiconductor and Coating for seven years.



In addition to his current position, Taberlet will manage the company as CEO with his expertise in strategic planning, production and research, and development from now on.



Nathalie Benedikt has been working at Pfeiffer Vacuum for 15 years and has extensive experience in the areas of strategy, controlling and finance, human resources as well as IT.



Between 2013 and 2014, Benedikt was already CFO of Pfeiffer Vacuum. As CFO she will be responsible for the central units finance, HR, IT, marketing communications and investor relations.



