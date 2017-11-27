

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose Monday morning, approaching the crucial $1300/oz mark am?id signs that U.S. stocks may pull back before year's end.



Investors are in a skittish mood due to concerns abot corporate earnings and the likely interest rate hike in December.



Gold was up $7.50 at $1299/oz ahead of housing data and a speeh from Fed official Neel Kashkari.



New Home Sales for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 620K, down from 667K in the prior month.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for November will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 24.5, down from 27.6 in October.



