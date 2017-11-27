ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) today announced that the Independent Inspectors of Election have certified the results confirming that shareholders have voted to re-elect all 10 of ADP's highly qualified directors to the ADP Board of Directors including:

Non-Executive Chairman John Jones, former Chairman and CEO, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Peter Bisson, Director Emeritus, McKinsey & Company

Richard Clark, former Chairman, Merck

Eric Fast, retired CEO, Crane

Linda Gooden, former Executive Vice President, Lockheed Martin

Michael Gregoire, Chief Executive Officer, CA Technologies

Glenn Hubbard, Dean of the Graduate School of Business, Columbia University

William Ready, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, PayPal

Carlos Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, ADP

Sandra Wijnberg, Executive Advisor and former Partner and Chief Administrative Officer, Aquiline Holdings LLC

The certified results confirm that each of Pershing Square's three nominees -- Bill Ackman, Veronica Hagen and Paul Unruh -- did not exceed 20% of the vote from holders of A DP's outstanding shares and did not exceed 25% of the shares voted at the meeting held November 7.

The results, certified by IVS Associates, Inc., were reported by ADP in an amended 8-K filing this morning.

