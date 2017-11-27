CHATSWORTH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Trimax Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc., is pleased to announce that they have just received an approved vendor status from Walmart's corporate office in Bentonville, AK in order to introduce the Company's new Saavy Naturals Everyday body care line.

As previously reported, the Company recently appointed US Merchants as their exclusive representative for the branding, marketing, packaging and distribution to Walmart® nationwide and has had several discussions and meetings with Walmart® buyers over the last several months including a face to face meeting at Walmart's® Bentonville, AK corporate office in October 2017.

With an approved vendor status, the Company now expects the ability to launch its new body care product line "Saavy Naturals Everyday" which is their new line of affordable 100% all-natural body care products aimed specifically for big-box retail consumers.

Hugo Saavedra, CEO of Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc., stated, "We are extremely pleased to report on our receipt of a vendor status with Walmart ®. We believe we have now completed the final phase of the several lengthy processes necessary to be approved as a vendor within the Walmart® empire. We are now awaiting our first purchase order and will be sure to keep shareholders abreast of ongoing events with Walmart® and additional retail outlets."

Hugo and Debra Saavedra, Saavy Naturals Inc.'s, CEO and President, gained instant popularity for their all-natural body care product line after being spotlighted and appearing on ABC's hit show Shark Tank. The Sharks took an instant liking to Hugo and Debra, their love story, their previous success in the body care industry, and the superior quality of their all-natural product. Hugo and Debra have since increased the company's product line exposure with several highlighted television features on The Home Shopping Network and are currently working on additional television marketing opportunities.

Saavy Naturals Inc. on Shark Tank: htps://vimeo.com/231634993

Saavy Naturals Inc. on HSN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm9-NHZA6Vs

US Merchants: http://www.u-s-merchants.com/, http://u-s-merchants.com/where.pdf

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, Lazy Acres and Earth Fare. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com.

For more information please visit our website: http://www.saavynaturals.com

