Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market to Gain US$ 2,694.1 Mn Valuation by 2027 End - Future Market Insights

FMI presents a new study on the global market scenario of aortic stents grafts by effectively capturing the market dynamics impacting revenue growth of the global aortic stents grafts market over a 10 year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report titled 'Aortic Stents Grafts Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2027' presents useful market insights capable of facilitating the right business decisions. The report features some of the top companies operating in the global aortic stents grafts market and by studying their current market share and growth strategies, this study provides vital information to other players as well as new entrants aiming to gain a competitive edge in this highly lucrative market. The report also analyses the different factors anticipated to boost the demand for and adoption of aortic stents grafts globally, leading subsequently to a significant growth in revenue during the period of forecast. The report segments the global aortic stents grafts market on the basis of product type, end user, and region for a thorough understanding of the market.

Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market: Revenue Projections

According to the report estimations, the global aortic stents grafts market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,705.3 Mn by 2017 end and this is predicted to increase to US$ 2,694.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027. This is reflective of a CAGR of 4.2% in terms of value during the period of study (2017 - 2027).

Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market: Forecast by Product Type

Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft is the largest segment by product type with an estimated market valuation of US$ 1,549.5 Mn in 2017. This segment dominated the global aortic stents grafts market in terms of revenue in 2016 and this trend is likely to continue through 2027.

Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market: Forecast by End User

Hospitals are the largest end users of aortic stents grafts, and the segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,039.4 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027. Growing at a CAGR of 4.3%, the Hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the global aortic stents grafts market throughout the forecast period.

Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market: Forecast by Region

Among the various regional markets, North America is the largest regional aortic stents grafts market, with an estimated market valuation of US$ 1,184.7 Mn by the end of 2027. Western Europe is the second largest regional market for aortic stents grafts, with projected revenue to the tune of US$ 676.0 Mn by the end of the assessment period in 2027. North America is expected to be the most lucrative among all regional markets, with a market attractiveness index of 2.0.

Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market: Vendor Landscape

The report features some of the top players in the global aortic stents grafts market and presents competitive intelligence on these companies. Leading aortic stents grafts companies profiled in the report are Cook Medical, W.L. Gore & Associates, Medtronic Plc., Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation Inc., ENDOLOGIX, INC., Bolton Medical, Cardinal Health, C. R. Bard, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, and Lombard Medical, Inc.

