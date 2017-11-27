iMark Infotech Pvt. Ltd.: iMark Infotech Launches Two New Products: an SEO Software System and Email Tracking Software

SEOReports.me and EmailStalk.com are Already Selling Briskly

CHANDIGARH, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Ishan Gupta, CEO of iMark Infotech Pvt. Ltd., is pleased to announce that his company has just launched two new innovative products: SEOReports.me and EmailStalk.com. As Gupta noted, SEOReports features SEO software that will help SEO agencies provide white label reporting to their clients, and EmailStalk is email tracking software that will show users if the receiver has read the sender's email.

As Gupta noted, even though SEOReports.me and EmailStalk.com were only just launched, they are already creating quite a buzz with their clients. SEOReports is getting a lot of positive attention for its ability to offer accurate SEO updates that clients are demanding, while EmailStalk is ideal for business owners who want to accurately track their emails.

"You can use EmailStalk to track the email open and reply rates, link clicks, attachment opens and presentation page views," he noted, adding that this is all valuable information that will help business owners to identify the best possible message for every step of the sales process.

The news that iMark Infotech has released not one, but two new highly useful products will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with the company over the years. As Gupta noted, iMark Infotech is made up of a devoted team of self-described "experienced geeks" who is devoted to helping clients from around the world.

This commitment to their clients has resulted in a huge list of happy customers, ranging from small startup companies to larger businesses that have been around for years.

"Every client we work with becomes a part of the team," Gupta said.

"iMark is known for consistently delivering outstanding ROI because we are obsessed with results. We love nothing more than seeing our clients on the top."



About iMark Infotech Pvt. Ltd.:

iMark Infotech is a Private Limited founded back in 2011. The company is made up of a dream team of 150-plus people, with their major expertise in App Development, Internet Marketing and Web Development. The company has its own products: LinkAuthority.com and the recently-launched SEOReports.me and EmailStalk.com. For more information, please visit https://www.imarkinfotech.com/.

