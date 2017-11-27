PayCertify Announces New and Reliable Merchant Processing Services for the CBD Industry

PayCertify is the First Company to Provide Legitimate Merchant Processing Solutions for the Growing CBD Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Chase Harmer, CEO of PayCertify, is proud to announce that his company has achieved a very impressive milestone: providing merchant processing solutions for the quickly-growing CBD industry. As Harmer said, his company is the first in the merchant processing solutions industry to offer this needed service.

To read more about the merchant processing services that are ideal for the CBD industry, visit http://www.paycertify.com/cbd-merchant-processing/.

As Harmer noted, the CBD industry is ready and able to bring in billions of dollars in revenue and help millions of people. Unfortunately, Harmer said, there is currently no legitimate way for CBD business owners to bill credit cards.

"We are extremely excited to expand our services and offer this stable option for business owners in the CBD industry," he said.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of numerous cannabinoid molecules that is produced by the Cannabis plant. THC is the only other substance that is more prevalent in Cannabis than CBD, Harmer explained.

In the short time that PayCertify has been offering the merchant processing solutions for the CBD industry, they have already received a number of glowing reviews from CBD merchants who are thrilled to have a reliable and legitimate way to accept credit cards.

"I have been processing 6 figures a month in CBD sales online using PayCertify and I always get paid fast and our accounts never go down and we never lose sales," said Michael Garcia, an online CBD retailer, adding that PayCertify is the only stable credit card processing he has ever been able to find for his online store.

Josh Pinsler, who owns an online store that features CBD products, also posted a positive review on PayCertify's website.

"Before using PayCertify for our merchant processing, we were losing sales and constantly switching accounts. PayCertify has been a lifesaver that has helped us grow," Pinsler wrote.

In addition to their new ability to offer merchant processing solutions to the growing CBD industry, PayCertify also made news not that long ago for another exciting reason. Recently the company also made the news because of a multibillion dollar processing deal.

About PayCertify:

PayCertify helps merchants to process "card not present" transactions. They are known worldwide for their outstanding services and solutions for ecommerce merchants, travel merchants, high risk merchant processing, and retail merchants. For more information, please visit http://www.paycertify.com/cbd-merchant-processing/.

Contact:

Emely Matus

E@relyy.com

13128694495

SOURCE: PayCertify