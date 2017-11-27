

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Brands (DECK) Monday said it intends to appoint at least two new independent directors by its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The company said these new directors are intended to increase Board diversity and reduce the average tenure of independent directors.



Deckers expects to hold its 2018 Annual Meeting in September 2018.



The average tenure of Deckers' directors is already well below the average of the companies in the Russell 2000 Index1.



