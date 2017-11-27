sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

61,36 Euro		-1,065
-1,71 %
WKN: 894298 ISIN: US2435371073 Ticker-Symbol: DO2 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,44
62,96
16:05
62,42
62,97
16:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION61,36-1,71 %