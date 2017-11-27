Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU.H) ("Bell" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on November 18, 2017, the Company mobilized for a second round of 2017 drilling at its Kabba porphyry copper project near Kingman, AZ.

Highlights:

Kennecott funds second round of 2017 drilling at Kabba

Drilling to focus on newly permitted priority drill targets

Personnel, equipment, and materials have been dispatched and preparation of drill sites and roadwork is underway. It is anticipated that core drilling will begin within the next 7 -10 days.

As previously announced on September 26, the 2017 Kabba drilling budget allocated by optionee Kennecott Exploration Company, part of the Rio Tinto Group, was utilized to complete 5 drillholes between July and September of 2017. All holes intercepted oxidized and leached capping in Laramide-age porphyritic intrusive rocks, several showing limited concentrations of chalcocite & chalcopyrite. Assays for these holes are still pending.

Ongoing analysis of this drill program has led the Optionee to return to Kabba for further drilling prior to the end of 2017. To that effect, two new drill sites were permitted in early November.

"We are excited by the decision of our optionee to head back to Kabba for further drilling earlier than originally anticipated. We look forward to delivering information as it becomes available."Tim Marsh -President & CEO

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

Kabba Porphyry Copper Project

A primary focus for Bell Copper is the ongoing exploration and development at the Kabba Copper Porphyry Project near Kingman, AZ where, along with project optionee Kennecott Exploration Company, we are pursuing the faulted-off top of a potential major porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills 8+ km west of the Company's property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Kabba Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

