Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - Sojourn Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SOJ) ("Sojourn" or the "Company") has discovered important new zones of mineralization at its Willoughby Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle, during the Company's recent surface prospecting program. These new zones of bedrock mineralization are located in some of the freshly exposed bedrock resulting from recent retreating glaciers and snowfields.

Of 60 bedrock and float random grab samples taken across the Willoughby property, 16 samples returned values in excess of 1 gram per tonne (g/t) gold and three of those returned values in excess of 5 g/t, with a maximum value of 8.15 g/t. A shallowly west dipping, one metre thick quartz sulfosalt shear vein was discovered and mapped over a 250 metre strike length. The vein lies below the historic Main Zone drill collars roughly parallel to the Main Zone. One metre chip samples across the vein returned values of:

3.88 g/t Au and 2.42 g/t Ag,

1.93 g/t Au and 4.81 g/t Ag,

2.76 g/t Au and 92.1 g/t Ag,

1.87 g/t Au and 2.13 g/t Ag,

0.56 g/t Au and 1.24 g/t Ag.

Grab samples of locally derived sulfide talus, down slope from the exposure, returned 6.18 g/t Au and 206 g/t Ag. The shear vein pinches out to the south and is open to the north underneath the North Willoughby Icefall.

In addition, indications of possible massive sulfide mineralization within limestone were located in the northern section of the claim block. A talus grab sample of very angular, locally derived gossanous vuggy limestone ran 172500 ppm Zn (or 17.25%). This sample was collected from rubble crop on a ridge above the glaciers and very close to the summit. It is coincident with a significant color anomaly around the summit. Investors are cautioned that this sample is a selective sample and is not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

"We're very pleased with these initial results from Willoughby as new vein zone and potential massive sulfides validate our theory of previously unknown mineralization being easily located in areas of recent glacial retreat," stated Interim CEO Tim Henneberry. "We are looking forward to reporting results from surface prospecting at our Oweegee Dome Project shortly and then progressing to surface zone and diamond drilling programs in 2018."

All samples were sent to the ALS Minerals Ltd. prep lab in Terrace for subsequent shipment and analysis at the ALS Minerals Ltd. North Vancouver, BC laboratory, an 17025:2005 certified facility. All samples were collected by Alaska Earth Sciences personnel and securely stored until delivery to ALS Minerals Terrace. At this early stage of exploration, Sojourn is relying on the certified standards utilized by ALS Minerals as part of its analysis protocols. No QA/QC anomalies were noted in the analyses.

Complete geological summaries and 43-101 reports on the Willoughby property are available at: sojournexploration.com

Historic exploration at Willoughby includes 74 surface and 30 underground drill holes directed at four distinct zones focusing on auriferous, structurally controlled, semi-massive to massive sulfide mineralization. Key drilling highlights include:

NZ89-06 - 20.5 metres grading 24.99 g/t Au and 184.22 g/t Ag

NZ94-15 - 11.7 metres grading 40.11 g/t Au and 109.71 g/t Ag

NZ94-27 - 12.2 metres grading 10.94 g/t Au and 27.42 g/t Ag

MZ95-51 - 5.9 metres grading 16.32 g/t Au and 53.83 g/t Ag

MZ95-53 - 13.0 metres grading 13.37 g/t Au and 63.43 g/t Ag

Details on the drilling and sources of information can be found in the Sojourn's news release dated 14-June-2017. Investors are cautioned that Sojourn has not verified the historic data from the Willoughby project. The true widths of the Willoughby drill intersections are unknown at this time.

Sojourn is earning a 100% interest, subject to underlying royalties, in the Willoughby property by making share issuances of 1,840,000 common shares and completing $2,000,000 in exploration over the next three years.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Interim President, CEO and Director of Sojourn Exploration Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs.

