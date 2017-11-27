Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation, a Global Leader in Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Production, to Present at CBI's Biopharma Forum on Cannabis-Based Therapies

Dr. Richard Peet to discuss "Mastering Clinical Trials for Emerging Cannabis Therapies"

TAMPA, Florida, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation ("Teewinot"), is an international cannabinoid biotechnology company focused on advanced pharmaceutical research and commercialization. Teewinot is a leader in the formulation, manufacturing, and delivery of pharmaceutical therapies containing cannabinoids, cannabinoid prodrugs, and cannabinoid analogs. Teewinot announced today it will be presenting at CBI's Biopharma Forum on Cannabis-Based Therapies conference on Thursday, November 30th in Denver, CO.

Dr. Richard Peet, Teewinot's Executive Vice President and Chief Intellectual Property Counsel, will present a lecture entitled "Mastering Clinical Trials for Emerging Cannabis Therapies." Dr. Peet's lecture will focus on Teewinot's revolutionary and patent-protected processes for the manufacture of kilogram quantities of 18 naturally-occurring cannabinoids, in pharmaceutically pure form, by means of biocatalysis and synthetic biology. Dr. Peet's lecture will also describe Teewinot's preclinical studies in the area of inflammation.

Teewinot's biosynthetic processes, referred to as CannSynthesis also enable the cost-effective production of cannabinoid-based prodrugs and cannabinoid analogs. These molecules have great potential for improving the bioavailability and therapeutic effectiveness of naturally-occurring cannabinoids for the treatment of a large number of diseases.Teewinot owns 6 granted U.S. patents covering the manufacture of cannabinoids, cannabinoids prodrugs and cannabinoid analogs by means of biocatalysis and synthetic biology. Additionally, Teewinot owns corresponding patent applications filed in key countries around the world, as well as patent applications directed to novel cannabinoid prodrugs, cannabinoid analogs, and methods for using these compounds to treat a wide variety of diseases.

