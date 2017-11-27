LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- NeuVector, a leading container firewall company, today announced its participation at AWS re:Invent 2017. NeuVector will exhibit at booth K45, where the company will showcase NeuVector 1.3 -- just released -- alongside a new enterprise version purpose-built for large-scale deployments. AWS re:Invent 2017 takes place November 27 - December 1 in Las Vegas.

Key container security enhancements included in NeuVector 1.3 include Layer 7 container firewall capabilities with application-intent intelligence, automated scaling to secure all container traffic without manual updates, enterprise integration, and UI developments designed for better visualization and faster implementation. The container security solution will be exhibited via multiple Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) clusters running Amazon EC2 Container Service (Amazon ECS), Rancher, Red Hat OpenShift, Docker, and Kubernetes - and all protected by the NeuVector container firewall. The solution supports dedicated cloud as well as hybrid cloud implementations.

Running containerized applications on the cloud has become an increasingly popular enterprise strategy. Unfortunately, containers can be just as vulnerable to security threats as any other application infrastructure. NeuVector's solution -- a container itself -- provides network and application intelligence capable of automatically recognizing normal traffic and behavior in the container environment, while proactively blocking abnormal connections. By doing so, NeuVector further improves the security of containers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), with its solution serving as a container firewall using meta-data and behavioral analysis to understand the intent of applications. NeuVector then enforces application-based Layer 7 policies and whitelist rules that allow only appropriate behaviors.

AWS re:Invent attendees will also discover how NeuVector enables automatic integrations with popular orchestration tools, allowing enterprises to implement continuous security throughout the build, ship, and run phases of their applications on AWS. For example, NeuVector provides inspection and visualization of network connections for AWS container environments orchestrated by Kubernetes, OpenShift, and other container application platforms. Enterprises also have the option of deploying NeuVector's solution natively on Amazon EC2, or managing it through Amazon ECS.

"Container adoption as a solution for delivering applications continues to grow, and meeting container-specific security requirements -- and maintaining that security throughout the app dev cycle -- is becoming increasingly critical," said Fei Huang, CEO, NeuVector. "We're excited to bring NeuVector's new capabilities to AWS re:Invent, and to speak with attendees ready to benefit from what we have to offer through our new releases."

About NeuVector

NeuVector, a leading container firewall company, delivers a Docker security solution with a zero-configuration policy that adapts to the changing environment and secures containers during run-time. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patent-pending behavioral learning for containers with the vision of simple, scalable network security for containers.