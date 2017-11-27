2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition Presents One-stop Integrated LED Solution

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE 2018), the world's largest industry event for cutting-edge advertising equipment, taking place from March 3-6, 2018, will premiere its new Commercial Display Technology & Applications area, making it easy for buyers to build one-stop integrated LED solutions across multiple channels.

The exhibition area will gather a series of featured companies including An Shan DAE WHA Display and GKG Precision Machine Co., LTD., the leading LED packaging machine supplier and the largest vendor of automatic solder paste printers in China. Bako, the leader in surface-mount devices& HD displays, will also expand their presence.

"We are expecting more than 1,600 exhibitors and over 200,000 buyers to come to this exhibition," said Mr. Lee Yingjie, Director of ISLE. "We are presenting a complete industry chain for our attendees that covers product design, manufacturing, systems and accessories. The one-stop purchasing experience and integrated solutions we offer to visitors bring more value to this professional platform."

Highlights of this year's ISLE are:

LIGHTKING, which shone at the Milan Expo will bring its King series, E series, and RC series products. Its high-profile P10.66 ultra energy-efficient product has an average power consumption of 100W and luminance of over 8000cd/m 2 , saving users more than 50% in electricity costs.

, saving users more than 50% in electricity costs. Ledman will bring its Cubic LED video display, which is a specially-shaped screen with a unique design. It can be applied in multiple fields such as stage, studio, hotel, airport, and lamppost advertising. It has a pixel pitch of 4mm and brightness of 1800nit. It can be customized based on the requirements of diameters and realize full-color display with different pixel density.

In addition to devices and equipment, supporting solutions will also be brought to the exhibition, including:

Linsn's LED control system, which includes full-color synchronism, full-color light decoration, full-color asynchronism, double-color synchronism, and double-color asynchronism.

NovaStar Tech Co., LTD's introduction of its All-in-1 controller and other integrated chips.

ISLE 2018 exhibitor list : http://en.isle.org.cn/enboothlist/4100.html

ISLE 2018 Ticket Application: http://en.isle.org.cn/en/envisitorapplication.html

About ISLE

The 2018 International Signs and LED Exhibition (ISLE), organized by Canton Fair Advertising Co., Ltd and the China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp (CFTE), is a fully integrated LED industry chain solution platform for professional, charismatic and intelligent advertising signs.

Visit: http://www.isle.org.cn/en/





