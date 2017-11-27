Nasdaq Riga decided on November 27, 2017 to list Citadele banka, AS bonds on Baltic Bond list as of November 29, 2017.



Additional information:



Issuer's full name Citadele banka, AS Issuer's short name CBL Securities ISIN code LV0000880011 Securities maturity date 24.11.2027 Nominal value of one security 10 000 EUR Number of listed securities 2 000 Orderbook short name* CBLB055027A



* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch)



Attached: AS "Citadele banka" Base Prospectus and Final Terms.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654765