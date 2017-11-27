We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva AB Group financial results in 2018 will be released according to the following:



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2017 - January 26 - Annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2017 - March 28 - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2018 - April 20 - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2018 - July 20 - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2018 - October 19.



Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 25 April 2018.



88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).



Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker - TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.



Darius Džiaugys, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +370 5 2367878, e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt