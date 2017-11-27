The CESE tax, so far paid only by conventional energy companies, will be extended to existing RE power plants under the special tariff regime.

The Portuguese Parliament has approved on Friday a proposal submitted by the Left Bloc (Bloco de Esquerda), a member of the European Anti-Capitalist Left and of the Party of the European Left, to eliminate the exemption for renewable energy producers from paying the so-called Contribuição Extraordinária sobre o Sector Energético (CESE), a tax imposed in 2014 on all conventional energy companies to help reduce the country's tariff deficit issue.

The Left Bloc claims that the inclusion of renewable energy companies in the payment of the tax will result in ...

