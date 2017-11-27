HIMX Stock: On the Verge of All-Time High2017 has proven to be an excellent year for Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock, and it is currently up 116.23% year-to-date. The reason why I am focusing on Himax stock once again is that even though the gains year-to-date have been impeccable, I have reason to believe that further gains are still in development. These beliefs are centered around the price action and indications generated on the HIMX stock chart.Using a company's stock chart to analyze an investment is known as technical analysis, and this method is based on the notion that historical data can be used to forecast what the future may.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...