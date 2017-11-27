Litecoin News UpdateLitecoin is trading at all-time highs this Monday. And here's the twist: Bitcoin and Ethereum are, too. What in the name of Satoshi Nakamoto is going on?Usually, money rotates between Bitcoin and altcoins (like Ethereum and Litecoin). This makes it hard for all three to skyrocket at the same time. But that's what we have right now.Here's what's happening…A tremendous amount of money is flowing into cryptocurrencies.Total market cap reached $303.0 billion when this article went to press. That's more than 200% higher than in mid-September. We know why this happened.It was inspired by the addition of Bitcoin futures into the CME.

