Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has launched their recent list blog on the top trends shaping the future of solar energy. Globally, the solar and renewable energy sector is continually evolving due to the rising preference for using renewable sources of energy. At present, governments from across the globe are trying to rely on more clean energy sources and reduce their dependence on non-renewable energy sources. Solar energy is considered to be the most efficient source of clean energy. Infiniti's industry experts have identified the top trends in the solar energy, which can help businesses understand the future of the solar energy industry.

According to the solar energy industry experts at Infiniti, "Apart from generating electricity with the help of solar cells, solar power has a wide variety of applications and plays a crucial role in lowering the carbon footprint of companies."

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering market insights to help identify market disruptions, analyze competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Here are the five top trends that will help in shaping the future of the energy industry.

Top trends shaping the future of solar energy

Falling Solar Panels Prices: The prices for solar panels have been declining rapidly, and this has compelled many homeowners for considering the implementation of solar panels

The prices for solar panels have been declining rapidly, and this has compelled many homeowners for considering the implementation of solar panels Increase in Solar Panel Efficiency: With the advancements in technology, manufacturers have been able to create solar panels that are nearly 30% more efficient

With the advancements in technology, manufacturers have been able to create solar panels that are nearly 30% more efficient Rising Popularity of Off-Grid Solar Energy Applications: Solar energy market suppliers are shifting their focus to off-grid segments due to forecasts of multi-gigawatt demand in the remote parts of the world becoming aggressive

Solar energy market suppliers are shifting their focus to off-grid segments due to forecasts of multi-gigawatt demand in the remote parts of the world becoming aggressive

