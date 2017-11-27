Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



27 November 2017





Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Please refer to the attached document regarding notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



Vestjysk Bank A/S Michael N. Petersen Managing Director





Vestjysk Bank A/S Torvet 4-5 DK-7620 Lemvig Denmark Phone +45 96 63 20 00 CVR no. 34631328 www.vestjyskbank.dk



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=654795