Global Airport Passenger Flow Management Market 2017-2025: Market to Grow by $1.31 Billion Over the Next 10 Years

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Airport Passenger Flow Management Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The rise in number of airports attaining saturation will drive the growth of the business intelligence market, comprised of passenger flow, operations flow, and analytics solutions, to grow by $1.31 billion over the next 10 years.

With growing demand in air travel resulting in an increase of passenger footprint at airports, operators face challenges to ensure efficient terminal operations and high levels of passenger experience. Airport flow management is the process of managing passenger traffic flow at the airport, enabling seamless throughput and operations within the airport terminal, from curb to curb.

Technology evolution has led to the development of niche solutions that enhance accuracy, reduce false alarms, and increase efficiency. Solutions adopted by airports include sensors operated using low energy bluetooth, existing Wi-Fi infrastructure, or video analytics to identify and track passengers. Mobile applications (APIs) have been developed that engage with passengers by providing relevant information on their mobile devices allowing them to execute control over their journey. Location-based services and indoor wayfinding allow passengers to track their location relative to their intended destination within the terminal and receive guidance, offers, and service information.

This report highlights two segments that are gaining prominence in the passenger flow management market: passenger detection, passenger tracking and queue management & mobility and location-based services. Each segment is studied based on the hardware, software, and services offered. The report also includes a list of suppliers, the products offered, and key case studies. A detailed profiling of suppliers and important supplier contracts and regions where products have been deployed has been listed. In addition to providing an overview of the market, the report analyzes the opportunities for suppliers, the growth potential of the market by means of a nine-year forecast and future development.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Passenger Flow Management (Pfm)



4. Passenger Detection, Tracking, And Queue Management Platforms



5. Mobility And Location-Based Service Platforms



6. Supplier Opportunities And Call To Action



7. The Last Word



8. Appendix - Competitor Landscape And Profiles



9. Appendix - Airport Contracts



Companies Mentioned



Aislelabs

Amadeus

Amorph Systems

Blip Systems (Gentrack)

Bluvision

IBM

Ikusi

Indoo.rs

Insiteo

Leidos

LocusLabs

Mexia Interactive

Rockwell Collins

SITA

T-Systems International

Ultra Electronics

Wavetec

Xovis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8mxpxm/global_airport





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716