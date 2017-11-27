Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 2017 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program on the Lapon Canyon gold project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. RC hole LC17-23 returned intercepts of 32.07 g/t over 6.1 meters (uncut), and 16.5 g/t over 15.2 meters (uncut). In addition, RC hole LC 17-22 intercepted 8.86 g/t over 6.1 meters as detailed with additional assay results in the Table below.

Key Highlights:

To date, mineralization has been discovered in a broad, altered, fractured and brecciated NE trending structural zone termed the Lapon Rose Zone. Anomalous gold values are denoted in many areas within this zone, and significant higher-grade mineralization over significant widths is located within sub vertical en echelon zones of intense alteration and gold enrichment.

A late intrusive diorite structure is sterile but its structural emplacement is important to the location and morphology of the Lapon Rose Zone and the included en echelon zones of gold enrichment.

The surrounding fresh granite is generally un-mineralized, though drilling has encountered gold values within the granite, often near contacts within the Lapon Rose Zone.

Significantly since the start up of drilling on the project, all holes drilled within the Lapon Rose zone returned gold values with the majority (80%) returning significant grades and widths in en achelon zones of gold enrichment.

With the discovery of hole LC17-19 (news release 11-08-17), the vertical extent of gold mineralization now exceeds 400 meters.

Assay Table: Summary of Drill Results:

Hole Alt.(m) From(m) To(m) Length**(m) Assay (Au g/t)uncut cut* Notes: LC 17-22 2637 18.3 25.9 7.6 8.86 Lapon Rose LC 17-23 2668 32 33.5 1.5 34.5 Lapon Rose 44.2 50.3 6.1 32.07 17.22 Lapon Rose incl 44.2 45.7 1.5 66.1 Lapon Rose incl 48.8 50.3 1.5 61.3 Lapon Rose 61 64 3.0 1.26 Lapon Rose 68.6 82.3 13.7 18.4 7.38 Lapon Rose incl 71.6 73.1 1.5 133 Lapon Rose 76.2 77.7 1.5 30.7 Lapon Rose LC 17-24 2622 1.5 3.0 1.5 1.29 Granite LC 17-15 2454 15.2 16.7 1.5 0.78 Granite LC 17-16 2454 1.5 9.1 7.6 0.60 Granite LC 17-18 2485 12.2 13.7 1.5 0.78 Granite LC 17-17 2447 No sig. results Granite LC 17-20 2775 No sig. results Granite LC 17-21 2775 No sig. results Granite

*Grade cut to 34 g/t

**True widths approx. 80%

Hole LC 17-22 was lost in intense fracturing at the 30 meter level, and remained within the Zone. The initial target at this hole was at 100 meters down.

Four holes in the 2017 RC drill program were lost or abandoned prior to reaching their targets due to ground and fault issues.

The Lapon Rose Zone has now been drilled over a strike length of some 365 meters, a width exceeding 150 meters. and a height of over 200 meters.

In addition, and significantly, the new gold discovery of RC drill hole LC 17-19 (news release 11-08-17) is located 325 meters away and 200 meters in altitude higher than the last known position of the Lapon Rose Zone. It is not known at this time if this new discovery is an extension of the Lapon Rose or a new zone.

The 2017 drill program is designed to expand gold mineralized zones discovered by the company and to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones. Further results from the 2017 drill program will be released as they become available.

Michel David, President states: "We are very excited and encouraged by these and past drill results which now confirm the potential of the project. Most of the holes drilled in the Lapon Rose zone have returned significant gold grades and widths. We have also extended the strike length and width of the gold mineralization in Lapon Rose, and have also shown that the gold mineralization is present over 400 vertical meters. The zone is also open at depth and strike. We will continue our exploration at Lapon and are excited about the future at this project."

About the Lapon Project

The Lapon Project consists of 96 claims (1,940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres). A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Lapon Project. The Lapon Project is located within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100-kilometre-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. Within this trend, numerous gold, silver, and copper mines are located, notably the historic Comstock Lode mines in Virginia City. Also, the past producing Esmeralda/Aurora gold mine, with reported production of some one million ounces and the Anaconda open pit copper mine in Yerington, Nevada.

The Lapon Project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica, varying in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon, and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers.

Small scale high grade mining began on the project in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out, returning numerous assay values in the range of one ounce per ton, with a sample at the end of an adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton. (National Instrument 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Additional work on the Project in the following years, included the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon samples were delivered to ALS Minerals certified laboratory facility in Reno, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Higher grade samples used a 1kg screen fire assay with screen to 100 microns and 50g gravimetric finish

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

