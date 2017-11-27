Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF) (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that it had finalized its unaudited October, 2017 production numbers. In total for the month of October the Corporation had sold on the open market 1,652 barrels and produced an additional 1024 barrels of oil setting the October production rate at 33 BOPD.

Thus far in the month of November, and as at the date this press release was disseminated, the Corporation had successfully increased its rate of production from 33 BOPD to 41 BOPD. Based on current market prices for Oil, the Corporation's current estimated breakeven point is 60 BOPD which the Corporation still expects to reach by December 31st, 2017.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

