The inaugural SmartBiz Expo gathers more than 500 exhibitors from 43 countries and regions to showcase various technological applications, inventions and start-up projects to spark new corporate thinking.

The third edition of the Hong Kong International Franchising Show gathers more than 130 exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Korea, the ASEAN region, Australia, Europe and North America. Thematic zones include Hong Kong Catering, Hong Kong Non-Catering, International and the Chinese mainland, covering franchising business opportunities in food and beverages, retail, education and various personal and business services.



HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - From 6 to 8 December, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will organise four events for SMEs at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Through exhibitions and thematic forums under one roof, global experts in fields that range from technological innovation (artificial intelligence, big data, robotics, VR, etc), entrepreneurship, IP management and e-tailing will showcase value-adding and versatile business solutions for SMEs. Two brand new events, the SmartBiz Expo (6 to 8 December) and the Asian E-tailing Summit (6 December), along with the Business of IP Asia Forum (7 to 8 December) and the Hong Kong International Franchising Show (6 to 8 December) will generate synergy and help SMEs capture new opportunities.Raymond Yip, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "In the fast changing digital age, SMEs must adopt innovative strategies to stand out from competitors. The HKTDC has always strived to help SMEs capture the latest business opportunities. The two new events in December, the SmartBiz Expo and the Asian E-tailing Summit, will feature the latest intelligence and professional services in technological innovation, e-tailing, digital marketing and brand promotion. Combined with two flagship industry events, the Business of IP Asia Forum and the Hong Kong International Franchising Show, the four events are set to help SMEs enhance their competitiveness in the fast-changing global economic environment. The events also showcase unique advantages of our service industries."- Inaugural SmartBiz Expo sparks new business ideasThe ever-changing global trade environment is presenting different opportunities and challenges. The HKTDC will launch the SmartBiz Expo this year to showcase technological applications and innovative solutions to promote industry exchange and to inspire new business ideas. The event seeks to help businesses satisfy consumer needs and maintain productivity and competitiveness through business transformation, innovation, upgrade and technology.The inaugural SmartBiz Expo will gather more than 500 exhibitors from 43 countries and regions to showcase the latest business solutions, technology applications and operations support as a one-stop platform. At the Techtopia zone will be an array of technologies for business transformation and upgrade, including augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Boosters zone will feature diverse business solutions, such as cloud services and e-commerce systems, logistics, branding, marketing, consultancy and financial and legal services. In addition, the Envision Lot zone will exhibit the inventions and research findings from the Chinese mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Europe and Asia. The HKTDC will also set up The Hatchery zone to the fair to let local and overseas start-ups promote their businesses to potential business partners.More than 20 seminars will be held during the fair, inviting industry experts to examine global market conditions, business opportunities in AI, technological innovation and marketing strategies, as well as the latest trends in online shopping and social media. Speakers include Herbert Chia, Venture Partner of Sequoia Capital China; Leo Liu, Alibaba Cloud General Manager (HK, Macau, Taiwan & Korea Region); Andrew Young, IBM China / Hong Kong Limited Commercial Sales Unit Executive; Gerardo Salandra, CEO and founder of Rocketbots; and David Tang, CEO of BeeHive Network Information Technology Limited. In addition, the HKTDC will organise a three-day "FitBiz Rendezvous" programme, where a series of thematic forums and seminars, multiple pitching sessions and inventors & tech savvy demonstrations will help businesses find new inspiration.In the age of big data, corporations are actively exploring cost-effective marketing strategies. The HKTDC and the Trade and Industry Department will co-organise a seminar series entitled "InnoTech for Branding - From Surviving to Growing". Topics covered will include online marketing, branding with virtual reality, and big data. The seminars will help SMEs understand branding strategies, identify consumers, adjust business models and build brands.- Developments and opportunities in Asia's booming e-tailing marketAs the number of consumers in the region continues to rise, economies are growing and smart phone penetration is becoming prevalent, the region's e-tailing market is manifesting immense potential and business opportunities. Euromonitor International has estimated that online sales in Asia would reach US$650 billion in 2017, a year-on-year increase of 23 per cent.The inaugural Asian E-tailing Summit will be held on 6 December. The event is a one-stop platform for business professionals and online retail experts to come together and examine the latest sourcing trends and market intelligence. With a focus on Asia, speakers will discuss the region's successful cases of e-tailing and business solutions. They will also explore the business opportunities in the Chinese mainland and in Asia markets.The Summit will spotlight three main areas -- digital consumption, cross-border e-commerce and social commerce and omni-channel strategies -- and examine the challenges and opportunities of e-tailing. The Summit has invited leaders from e-tailing giants, marketplace and platforms, think tanks and brands to speak at the event. The plenary session in the morning will focus on the impact of rising digital consumption on the world economy. Speakers include Dai Feng Jun, General Manager, Hong Kong, Hong Kong Suning Commerce Co., Limited; Tao Yang, Chief Executive Officer, Kilimall International Limited; Will Ross, Chief Executive Officer, Lazada Crossborder (Hong Kong), Lazada Group; Giulio Xiloyannis, Managing Director, ZALORA; and Kiril Popov, Senior Analyst, Fung Global Retail and Technology.At the two concurrent breakout sessions, respectively titled "Worldwide Procurement for Cross-border E-commerce" and "The Social Commerce Movement - An Omnichannel Priority", speakers include Jenny Hui, General Manager, Cross-Border Trade, eBay Hong Kong and Taiwan; Michio Takahashi, Senior Manager, Cross Border Trading, E-Commerce Company, Rakuten; William Ip, Director, Large Enterprise, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan, PayPal; and Bobby Liu, Executive Director, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.In addition, the HKTDC will organise two workshops to offer practical knowledge and introduce the latest e-tailing trends and digital retail solutions to SMEs and to those planning on using e-tailing to expand their businesses. At the same time, the workshops will promote industry exchange and partnership to generate more opportunities to cooperate.- Business of IP Asia Forum promotes IP & innovationThe seventh edition of the Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia) is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC). This year's Forum adopts the theme "IP & Innovation: Propelling Change, Growth and Connectivity". More than 80 IP experts have been invited to share the latest industry opportunities and the event is expected to attract more than 2,500 IP professionals. The Chief Executive of the HKSAR Mrs Carrie Lam and Deputy Commissioner, State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China He Hua will officiate the opening ceremony.On the first day, there will be two plenary sessions in the morning. The first session will feature representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organization, the ASEAN Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation, the Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters of the Cabinet Office of Japan, and the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office to examine the evolving IP policy in the innovation era. The second session will feature Gustav Brismark, Chief Intellectual Property Officer, Ericsson AB, and Toshimoto Mitomo, Corporate Executive, Intellectual Property and Mid-to-Long-Term Business Development, Sony Corporation to discuss how to craft a comprehensive IP strategy for the new world order.Technological innovation and intellectual property are closely related. Another highlight of BIP Asia is the "Global Tech Summit - The Revolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI)" on the second day. The HKTDC has invited world-renowned AI experts and Asian industry pioneers to share their business insights and views about the opportunities and challenges in AI development to get participants prepared for the next wave of AI revolution. Speakers include Dr Eric Chang, Senior Director, Technology Strategy and Communications, Microsoft Research Asia; Prof Simon See, Director and Chief Solution Architect, NVIDIA AI Technology Center; Herbert Chia, Venture Partner, Sequoia Capital China; Rick Zou, Executive Vice-President, National Eastern Tech- Transfer Center; Barry Chan, Partner, Financial Services Sector, IBM Global Business Services, IBM China/Hong Kong Limited; Bruce Ren, Chief Strategy Officer, UBTECH Robotics Corp; Aldrin Yim, CEO, Codex Genetics; and Chris Au Young, General Manager, Smart Airport, Airport Authority Hong Kong.A series of thematic seminars will also be held during BIP Asia to explore such practical and diverse subjects as business practices and legal tips, industry-specific topics and market insights. This year, new topics such as food and beverage, fashion, digital media and film adaptations will be covered. At the exhibition zone, free advisory service on knowledge transfer and commercialisation, application, authorisation and trading of patents, trademarks and copyrights, as well as relevant laws will be offered.- Hong Kong International Franchising Show - A platform for franchisees and entrepreneursIn recent years, the rising consumption of Asia's middle-class has attracted many international brands to leverage Hong Kong as an Asian franchising hub to expand to the Asian markets. At the same time, the booming franchising activities in Hong Kong have attracted many young entrepreneurs and SMEs to join the industry.The Hong Kong International Franchising Show returns this year as a one-stop platform for companies and entrepreneurs to look for franchising brands, identify business partners and find franchising tips. Entering its third edition, the Show will feature 130 exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, Korea, the ASEAN region, Australia and Europe and North America. Thematic zones include Hong Kong Catering, Hong Kong Non-Catering, International and Chinese mainland. The zones will feature franchising opportunities in food and beverage, retail, education and various personal and business services. Many well-known brands will be on show, including popular local cold-pressed juice brand, bless; Hong Kong's KamCha Milk Tea; Korea's popular Nolboo; and Singapore's "I Can Read".The HKTDC will also launch the new "Franchising and Wealth Building" seminar series, inviting more than 15 industry experts and leaders from around the world to host seminars to share business tips. The seminars will encompass various franchising domains, covering latest topics such as new business concepts for F&B in the digital age, as well as franchising business management from afar. Fair websites:SmartBiz Expo: http://www.hktdc.com/smartbizexpoAsian E-tailing Summit: http://www.asianetailingsummit.comBusiness of IP Asia Forum: http://www.bipasiaforum.comHong Kong International Franchising Show: http://www.hktdc.com/hkifsAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. 