SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 --KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC PINK: KCPC) is pleased to advise the Company has established a Fintech Division with a specific focus on pursuing blockchain and cryptocurrency opportunities. The Company further advises that it has entered into a gold pre-purchase agreement to deliver gold bullion to support AuX Tokens, a new gold-backed cryptocurrency launched by GoldCrypto.io.

GoldCrypto.io AuX Cryptocurrency Promises to Redefine the "Gold Standard"

As formally launched today, the GoldCrypto.io AuX Token is the first cryptocurrency to be uniquely backed by the ongoing production of physical gold that will continue to accrue over time to the AuX Token gold reserve. The AuX Token has the potential to redefine the "Gold Standard" through a cryptocurrency backed by a gold reserve that will continue to grow.

The major advantage of the GoldCrypto.io approach is that physical gold is pre-purchased from production ready projects while it is in the ground, at a steep discount to market price. Key Capital will be responsible for overseeing the gold production through to smelting and delivery of the gold bullion that will back the CryptoGold.io AuX Tokens.

There has been much recent commentary regarding the potential demise of fiat currencies and the lack of any assets backing the numerous cryptocurrencies that have entered the market including market leader Bitcoin (BTC), which has traded through record levels exceeding US$9,400 per BTC over the past 24 hours. Uniquely, GoldCrypto is claimed to be well-positioned to establish a 'Digital Gold Standard' currency that, over time, has the potential to become a global asset-backed reserve currency.

Key Capital has entered into a long-term pre-purchase agreement with Crypto Investor, Inc., the GoldCrypto.io Service Operator/Administrator, to provide for the delivery of physical gold bullion for the benefit of AuX Token holders, and produced from various Key Capital partnered gold production projects. Key Capital will monitor the ongoing pre-purchased gold production and mine performance of each project pursuant to its Agreement and in the interests of GoldCrypto.io AuX Token holders. Key Capital will also continue to source new gold production projects to increase the physical gold bullion reserves backing the GoldCrypto.io AuX Tokens.

Key Capital is well-positioned to deliver pre-purchased gold to the GoldCrypto AuX Token holders through the support of an in-house, highly experienced team of mining industry professionals that has sourced a pipeline of production-ready gold projects.

See www.goldcrypto.io and the GoldCrypto Whitepaper for detail of the unique approach to launching a gold-backed cryptocurrency, which over time will progressively increase the AuX Token gold-backing reserve.

Christopher Nichols, the Key Capital CEO, has agreed to provide consultancy services to the GoldCrypto.io Service Operator/Administrator, Crypto Investor, Inc., to support the Agreement between the parties.

See www.keycapitalgroup.com

