DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 --Global Equity International, Inc. (OTCQB: GEQU) and its fully-owned foreign subsidiaries, a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and the United Kingdom, are extremely excited to announce that we have been instrumental in successfully assisting our client, Blackstone Natural Resources, in raising its initial and first round of institutional capital funding amounting to US$2,500,000 and at an initial valuation of US$20.84 million. This first step in a carefully thought-out capital raising strategy has now been achieved and this initial investment has allowed Blackstone to attain a significant valuation that reflects the current position of the company and now allows us, Global Equity, assist with taking the company to the Public Markets and achieve the next round of funding on the way through.

Enzo Taddei, CFO of Global Equity International Inc., said: "We were contracted in February of 2017 to assist with sourcing, up to but not limited to, US$150 million in various tranches over time in exchange for a monthly consultancy fee and a pre-agreed cash success fee; we were also contracted to assist with taking the Company to Market in exchange for a further pre-agreed cash fee and an equity success fee. Today, apart from a well deserved cash success commission and receipt of nine months of accrued consulting fees, this initial round of funding allows us to continue with our mandate as it triggers the listing of Blackstone's shares on the US Markets. It also tremendously helps to accelerate the next round of funding as we have been actively working on this, behind the scenes, for some time now. Persistence and hard work always pay off in the long run. We see the Blackstone project being the first of many that will follow this shorter route to funding and ultimately a shorter route to market. All in all, we are very excited for Blackstone and its management team as they too deserve this win."

Demetrius Maxey, CEO of Blackstone Natural Resources, said: "We extend our thanks and appreciation to the hard work and skilled efforts of Global Equity International and to the team at William Marshal Plc. for their support and vision. This investment represents our first institutional funding and is part of a larger $150 million plus capital raise. With this $2.5 million investment, and an option for an additional $2.5 million until the end of February 2018, William Marshal's backing allows us to secure the initial targets in our acquisition pipeline of more than $150 million worth of producing and near production assets. We anticipate achieving first oil and the public listing by early 2018. The current oil price stability above $45 per barrel creates an opportunity for acquiring assets at an attractive cost. In the short term, the Argentine and Colombian markets provide insulation from low oil prices because of their all in delivery costs below $28 per barrel. With our concentration on producing or near-production assets, we maintain positive cash flow that allows us to focus on optimization of current production, acquisition of additional assets, and medium risk exploration within known producing formations. We invite investors to contact us and learn more about how we are implementing our strategy."

About Global Equity International Inc. and Subsidiaries.

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries, advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and The United Kingdom, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

About Blackstone Natural Resources S.A. and Subsidiaries

Blackstone Natural Resources S.A. is a BVI Holding company and its subsidiary, Blackstone Texas Inc., is an upstream exploration and production company that is focused on acquiring and developing non-core and distressed Oil and Gas assets in the Americas.

Safe Harbour Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Mr. Enzo Taddei

Director and Officer of Global Equity International Inc.

Tel. + (1) 321 200 0142

Email: ir@globalequityinternational.com

Web: www.globalequityinternational.com



Mr. Demetrius Maxey

CEO of Blackstone Natural Resources

Tel. +(1) 210 307 8882

Email: maxey@bnrsa.com

Web: www.bnrsa.com



