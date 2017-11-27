Global Marine Engines Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for 27-100 HP Power Output Marine Outboard Engines

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Marine Engines Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global marine engines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Marine Engines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in popularity of pontoon boats. Increase in popularity of pontoon boats is driven by their versatility, value, capacity, aging boating demographics, handling improvements, and superior performance. Pontoon boats have witnessed a demographic shift too.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing sales of boats. The sales of boats witnessed a robust increase across all regions. The US boating industry had witnessed the strongest sales in 2016, since the last decade. In the US, wakeboard/ski boats, personal watercraft, aluminum fishing boats, pontoon boats, and fiberglass runabouts consisted most of the sales in the US. One of the main drivers for the same is the increase in the number of boat shows in the US and increasing number of American participants in water-related recreational activities.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise in compliance cost due to stringent emission norms. Stringent regulations are being adopted by regulatory bodies across the world. To comply with these regulations, OEMs are adopting newer technologies to keep emissions under control. This has led to the rise in compliance cost for OEMs thus, impacting their profitability. Compliance cost is borne by individual buyers as well as by the OEMs.



Market Trends

Increase in popularity of pontoon boats

Growing demand for 27-100 HP power output marine outboard engines

Adoption of turbocharger in diesel marine engines

Key vendors

Caterpillar

Cummins

Volvo Penta

Mercury Marine

Other prominent vendors

Suzuki

Yamaha

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Honda

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Engine Type



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Key Leading Countries



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



