Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27.11.2017 | 15:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Global Marine Engines Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for 27-100 HP Power Output Marine Outboard Engines

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Marine Engines Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global marine engines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Marine Engines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in popularity of pontoon boats. Increase in popularity of pontoon boats is driven by their versatility, value, capacity, aging boating demographics, handling improvements, and superior performance. Pontoon boats have witnessed a demographic shift too.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing sales of boats. The sales of boats witnessed a robust increase across all regions. The US boating industry had witnessed the strongest sales in 2016, since the last decade. In the US, wakeboard/ski boats, personal watercraft, aluminum fishing boats, pontoon boats, and fiberglass runabouts consisted most of the sales in the US. One of the main drivers for the same is the increase in the number of boat shows in the US and increasing number of American participants in water-related recreational activities.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rise in compliance cost due to stringent emission norms. Stringent regulations are being adopted by regulatory bodies across the world. To comply with these regulations, OEMs are adopting newer technologies to keep emissions under control. This has led to the rise in compliance cost for OEMs thus, impacting their profitability. Compliance cost is borne by individual buyers as well as by the OEMs.

Market Trends

  • Increase in popularity of pontoon boats
  • Growing demand for 27-100 HP power output marine outboard engines
  • Adoption of turbocharger in diesel marine engines

Key vendors

  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Volvo Penta
  • Mercury Marine

Other prominent vendors

  • Suzuki
  • Yamaha
  • MAN Diesel & Turbo
  • Honda

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Engine Type

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Key Leading Countries

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jx7z3d/global_marine

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire