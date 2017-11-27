European News Daily: TicketOffices.com - How Customer Reviews Lead to Exclusive Deals

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Many people know the feeling; you find out your favorite sports team or band is coming to town and you go online to buy your tickets, only to be discouraged by the steep price. As customers have found out, ticket prices have been rising. In fact, according to Pollstar's end of year report in 2016, "The average ticket price also hit record levels at $76.55, which is up 3%, or $2.30, over 2015." However, there is good news from one ticket resale site, which has used customer reviews to create a solution.

Launch of Exclusive Pricing by TicketOffices.com

After noticing several customer reviews expressing frustration about high prices, TicketOffices.com began working on exclusive deals available only on its website. The company now has an Exclusive Deals page, where customers can get exclusive savings on thousands of sport, concert and theatre events. These tickets are significantly discounted, 15% lower than the seller's asking price.

Exclusive Inventory for Sold-Out Events

In addition to its Exclusive Deals, TicketOffices.com also offers its customers exclusive inventory. These exclusives are different than the exclusive pricing deals. Rather, these are events that are sold out.

Dantae S. is one of many customers who has benefited from the exclusive inventory for sold-out events, leaving the following review on the company's Better Business Bureau page, "I was very happy with this transaction. The event I wanted to attend sold out quickly, and I was worried I wouldn't be able to attend. I had planned for over a year to go, so it was a relief to be able to purchase the tickets without much hassle."

Staying Connected with Customers

About TicketOffices.com

TicketOffices.com is a ticket resale marketplace with tickets to thousands of sport, theatre and concert events, including tickets for sold-out events. The company works with licensed, certified and professional ticket resellers to ensure the validity of the tickets.

Unlike many secondary resale sites, TicketOffices.com provides its customers with a 100% guarantee. Customers are assured their tickets will arrive on time for the event, that they will receive the tickets they paid for, that all tickets are authentic, and that if the event is canceled, they will receive a full refund. The company uses customer reviews to continually refine its user experience and to develop exclusive ticket offerings that are only available from TicketOffices.com.

