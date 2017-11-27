

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prince Harry, the fifth in line to inherit the British throne, will marry American actress, model, and humanitarian Rachel Meghan Markle. Prince Charles Monday announced the engagement of his son to Meghan Markle.



The couple had secretly got engaged earlier this month in London.



An official communique issued by the Prince of Wales said the wedding will take place in Spring 2018. The wedding day will be announced later.



Harry has informed his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and other close members of his family. The young Prince has also received the blessing of Markle's parents, Charles said.



The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.



Harry, the youngest of Prince Charles and late Diana's two children, has been dating the actress since the summer of 2016.



Officially, he carries out public duties in support of the Queen alongside a number of charitable activities and projects.



After a military career spanning a decade, during which he was on active duty in Afghanistan, Prince Harry left the Armed Forces as Captain in June 2015. The 36-year old Markle, a divorcee, is three years elder to Harry.



Since 2011 Markle has portrayed Rachel Zane on the legal drama series Suits and is also known for her role as special agent Amy Jessup in the sci-fi thriller Fringe. Besides acting, she is known for humanitarian activities.



In 2016, Markle became a global ambassador for World Vision Canada, traveling to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign. She has also worked with the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women as an Advocate. Markle was a counselor for international charity One Young World, speaking at the 2014 annual summit in Dublin on the topics of gender equality and modern-day slavery.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX