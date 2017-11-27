Today, TDC A/S announces the below reporting of transactions in shares of TDC A/S made by managers, pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Marina Lønning -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Senior Executive Vice President of TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 529900N96EOVRB114D28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of Shares the financial ISIN DK0060228559 instrument, type of instrument Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the Purchase transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) DKK 588,186.63 15,803 shares DKK 219,486.34 5,897 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated 21,700 shares information DKK 807,672.97 - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the 2017-11-27 transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S transaction --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Andreas Pfisterer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Senior Executive Vice President of TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendmen t -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 529900N96EOVRB114D28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, ISIN DK0060228559 type of instrument Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the Purchase transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 100,420.50 20,000 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the 2017-11-27 transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the Börse Stuttgart transaction --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



TDC A/S



