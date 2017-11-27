The "Global Baby Hair Care Products Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global baby hair care products market to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Baby Hair Care Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global baby hair care products market includes products such as shampoos, conditioners, hair oil, and detanglers.
The improvements in lifestyle and growing importance of child safety are the prime factors that drive the global baby hair care products market. Baby hair care products have a relatively smaller market share due to their low penetration. The primary factors that drive hair care product sales are the improving lifestyles, growing life expectancy, and increase in birth rates, urbanization, disposable incomes, and healthcare expenditure and awareness. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, volume, value and exclude new installations, shipments, retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing need for natural and organic baby hair care products. The growing demand for incorporating natural ingredients in baby hair care product is growing. Consumers are becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic products and are more vocal about their desire to use organic products that are free from toxins or parabens for their children. The increase in consumer spending in countries, such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia, has resulted in a greater demand for organic products that are comparatively more expensive than chemical products.
Market Trends
- Growing need for natural and organic baby hair care products
- High demand from developing countries
- Growing demand for customized products
- Growth in online retail
Key vendors
- Artsana
- Beiersdorf
- Johnson Johnson
- Pigeon
Other prominent vendors
- Burt's Bees
- California Baby
- Earth Mama Baby Angel
- Himalaya Wellness
- PZ Cussons
- Unilever
- Weleda
