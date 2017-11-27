The "Global Baby Hair Care Products Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global baby hair care products market to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Baby Hair Care Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The global baby hair care products market includes products such as shampoos, conditioners, hair oil, and detanglers.

The improvements in lifestyle and growing importance of child safety are the prime factors that drive the global baby hair care products market. Baby hair care products have a relatively smaller market share due to their low penetration. The primary factors that drive hair care product sales are the improving lifestyles, growing life expectancy, and increase in birth rates, urbanization, disposable incomes, and healthcare expenditure and awareness. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, volume, value and exclude new installations, shipments, retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing need for natural and organic baby hair care products. The growing demand for incorporating natural ingredients in baby hair care product is growing. Consumers are becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic products and are more vocal about their desire to use organic products that are free from toxins or parabens for their children. The increase in consumer spending in countries, such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia, has resulted in a greater demand for organic products that are comparatively more expensive than chemical products.

Market Trends

Growing need for natural and organic baby hair care products

High demand from developing countries

Growing demand for customized products

Growth in online retail

Key vendors

Artsana

Beiersdorf

Johnson Johnson

Pigeon

Other prominent vendors

Burt's Bees

California Baby

Earth Mama Baby Angel

Himalaya Wellness

PZ Cussons

Unilever

Weleda

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product Type

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Geography

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n28tsp/global_baby_hair.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005566/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hair Care Products, Baby Care Products