

Octopus Titan VCT plc ('Company')



27 November 2017



Purchase of own securities and total voting rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 24 November 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 422,830 Ordinary shares at a price of 92.2p per share.



Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 542,930,360 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel: 020 7776 8663



