

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Express Scripts (ESRX) has agreed to sell its subsidiary United BioSource to private equity firm Avista Capital Partners.



Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, United BioSource provides pharmaceutical and patient support services, partnering with life science companies to make medicine and medical products safer and more accessible. The company has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.



Patrick Lindsay, UBC president, said, 'Our team of clinical and commercial experts understands the many facets of drug development, market access, and safety. Avista's commitment to the healthcare industry makes them the ideal partner as we continue to improve patient care. Together, we will provide our clients, their patients, and their prescribers with innovative services that meet the demands of a dynamic industry.'



