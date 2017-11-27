The "Ammonia Market Analysis By Product Form (Liquid, Gas, Powder), By Application (Fertilizers, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Refrigerants), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global ammonia market is anticipated to reach USD 76.64 billion by 2025
Fertilizer is the major application of the product as well as an important source of nitrogen in the agricultural industry, which is expected to benefit the market over the forecast period.
Liquid ammonia segment dominated the market in 2016. It is majorly used in fertilizer and industrial household cleaning applications. Ammonia is a colorless and pungent alkaline gas composed of hydrogen and nitrogen. It is an essential gas, which is used in various biological processes and industrial applications. It causes irritation to the eyes, skin, nose, lungs, and throat.
Globally governments have established various safety-related regulations associated with the production, usage, and transportation of the product. The regulations also provide some directives for the equipment and methods used during the production process and handling of ammonia.
Globally, the gap between supply demand of the product is gradually becoming surplus, hence resulting in continuous price fluctuations. This gap is mainly due to continuous capacity additions, especially in Southeast Asia (China and Indonesia), Middle East, Central South America, and the U.S.
The continuous increase in capacity additions and weakening of the demand owing to lower crop prices, poor economic prospects, fluctuating energy prices, and rising competition are anticipated to be the major challenges for the industry over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Ammonia Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Chapter 4 Ammonia Market: Fiber Type Estimates Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Ammonia Market: Application Estimates Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Ammonia Market: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Yara International
- BASF SE
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
- PotashCorp
- Huaqiang Chemical Group
- Rashtriya Chemicals Fertilisers Ltd.
- China Petroleum Chemical Corporation
- China National Petroleum Corporation
- Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rzx92k/ammonia_market.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005583/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Electronic Chemicals, Refrigerants