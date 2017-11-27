Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading association for the project, program and portfolio management profession, joined with senior civil service guests last night to recognise the achievements of public sector project managers at the UK Civil Service Awards.

Held in London's historic Lancaster House, the awards celebrate outstanding achievement in public service across the United Kingdom. PMI is a longtime sponsor of the Project Delivery Excellence Award, which recognizes individuals, teams and departments that have excelled in delivering projects, portfolios or programmes that make a lasting and valuable difference to the country.

The award was won by Forth Replacement Crossing Employer's Delivery Team, Transport Scotland.

Craig Killough, Vice President, Organisation Relations for Project Management Institute, said, "PMI is proud to support the Civil Service Awards. We strongly advocate for advancing the project management profession globally through collaboration, education and research in both the public and private sectors, and have worked closely with the UK government for a number of years to support their initiatives. We extend our congratulations to Transport Scotland and Jacobs Arup."

