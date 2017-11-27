LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- mLab, a leading fully managed cloud database service featuring automated provisioning, scaling, and management of MongoDB databases, today announced its sponsorship and continued participation at AWS re:Invent 2017. The Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) provider will be exhibiting at booth #2225, where the company will showcase the newest features added to the popular platform for fully hosted and managed MongoDB deployments. mLab is a Gold Sponsor of re:Invent, which takes place November 27 - December 1 in Las Vegas.

mLab's mature DBaaS provides essential MongoDB hosting and support for startups and enterprises across a broad set of industries. Using the platform allows organizations to focus their finite technical resources on product development, not on managing backend database operations. Customers select mLab's service for its timely and expert support, automated provisioning, seamless and zero-downtime database scaling, 24/7 monitoring and alerts, web-based management tools, and its reputation for delivering consistently high database availability and performance.

mLab manages more than 600,000 MongoDB deployments on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Other recent news and highlights include:

mLab's cloud database service is now available in all fourteen Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) regions, a recent worldwide expansion that allows customers to deploy their databases to the data center nearest to their application and user base. Doing so allows organizations to achieve the lowest latency and best database performance available.





mLab continues to roll out key upgrades to the platform, including the addition of encryption-at-rest. This capability furthers mLab's commitment to enterprise security by encrypting data on disks and wherever backups are stored.





mLab has achieved a 77 percent increase in database volume over the past year, including accelerating customer growth worldwide.

All mLab customers -- which include Lyft, The New York Times, and Whole Foods Market -- also benefit from the company's uniquely transparent, all-inclusive hosting plans. Attendees of AWS re:Invent 2017 are invited to visit mLab's booth and learn how mLab's platform can drastically simplify their MongoDB database management, scaling, monitoring, and backend operations.

About mLab

mLab is a leading fully managed cloud database service featuring automated provisioning and scaling of MongoDB databases, backup and recovery, 24/7 monitoring and alerting, web-based management tools, and expert support. mLab's Database-as-a-Service platform powers hundreds of thousands of databases across cloud providers and allows developers to focus their attention on product development instead of operations.

Headquartered in the Mission/Potrero area of San Francisco, mLab is backed by premier venture and angel investors including Foundry Group, Baseline Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Freestyle Capital, and David Cohen of TechStars.