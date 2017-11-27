SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Igneous Systems, which designed the industry's first secondary storage for massive file systems, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Igneous Systems to its 2017 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage category. This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations.

Igneous was recognized for its innovative product, Igneous Hybrid Storage Cloud, which provides enterprise datacenters a consolidated secondary storage tier with cloud agility, scalability, and economics. Igneous remotely manages on-premises cloud infrastructure, including all monitoring, troubleshooting, and non-disruptive software updates.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

"Igneous is honored to be recognized by CRN as an emerging vendor," said Igneous CEO Kiran Bhageshpur. "We're excited to offer a streamlined secondary storage solution that not only stores, backups and archives the growing volumes of unstructured file data, but provides enterprises the tools to effectively manage digital assets."

Igneous was also recently named a CRN Tech Innovators finalist.

