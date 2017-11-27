AutoMobility LA' Names GhostWave, Innoviz Technologies And WayRay As Its Top Three Startups

Top Three Companies Focus on ADAS Radars, LiDAR Remote Sensing Solutions and Augmented Related Technologies

AutoMobility LA's Startup Program to Award Entrepreneurs Over $200,000 in Prizes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA' today announced that GhostWave, Innoviz Technologies and WayRay have been selected as the top three companies for its 2017 Top Ten Automotive Startups' Competition (Top Ten) presented by Magna International, Inc. Finalists will be recognized at AutoMobility LA, the first true trade show for the new transportation sector, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, where the grand prize winner will also be announced.

Selected from a pool of nearly 300 applicants, GhostWave, Innoviz Technologies and WayRay were recognized as standout startups for their innovative and unique approaches to solving current and future mobility challenges. This year's top three startups all utilize cutting-edge technology to improve the way people get from point A to point B.

GhostWave, headquartered in Ohio, is on a mission to revolutionize radar technology. The company provides Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) radar units with two strategic technologies - the first being immunity from mutual interference, which supports Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and collision avoidance. The second, is a vehicle obstacle warning radar that discriminates between high and low priority objects, such as animals, pedestrians and potholes.

Innoviz Technologies, based in Israel, develops cutting-edge LiDAR remote sensing solutions to enable the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles. LiDAR is important for autonomous systems as it allows for accurate plotting of the vehicle's position relative to other objects. Innoviz was chosen for its technology's ability to deliver superior performance at an affordable cost and at the necessary size for mass market adoption.

WayRay, located in Switzerland, is a developer of holographic augmented reality technologies for advanced connected cars. Its system revolutionizes the way people access information in their vehicles, utilizing the windshield as the most natural medium for delivering content with augmented reality technologies.

"GhostWave, Innoviz Technologies and WayRay have each developed technologies that we believe will make a significant impact on the future of mobility," said Manuela Papadopol, co-founder of Sansea Consulting and AutoMobility LA Advisory Board member. "We had an incredibly impressive group of startups apply for the Top Ten competition in 2017 and we couldn't be more excited about this year's finalists and the newly announced Top Three. The complexity of the autonomous vehicle is only going to increase as we move to a new era of mobility, and we believe that any of these startups are well positioned to succeed and have an impact on transportation."

All finalists will be recognized at AutoMobility LA in front of 25,000 media and industry professionals including automakers, tech executives, designers, developers, investors, dealers, government officials, analysts, fellow startups and more. Additionally, this year's Top Ten will have full access to all major AutoMobility LA networking events and receive an invitation to a VIP reception with the AutoMobility LA executive team, Advisory Board members, top investors and industry executives.

On Tuesday, November 28, the grand prize winner of this year's Top Ten competition will be formally introduced live onstage. The winning company will participate in an advisory session with a selected panel of judges, as well as receive promotional support and significant prizes - including a $15,000 cash award - to help further grow their business.

The Top Ten finalists were chosen by the competition's esteemed panel of judges, comprised of executives from the LA Auto Show executive team, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Porsche Consulting, Sansea Consulting and Time Inc.'s The Drive.

