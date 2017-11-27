Global Laptop Carry Cases Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Belkin, Kensington, Samsonite, Sanwa Supply & Targus

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Laptop Carry Cases Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global laptop carry cases market to grow at a CAGR of 3.91% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laptop carry cases market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the include/exclude new installations/shipments/sales/volume/value and retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Technological innovations that can be spotted in laptop carry cases include features such as lightweight and easy to carry. Radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled and checkpoint-friendly laptop carry cases have advanced features that have increased the adoption of laptop carry cases in general.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing brand and fashion consciousness. The growing Internet penetration and the increasing presence of online stores are spreading awareness of luxury and branded products, thereby fueling the demand for high-end, branded, and fashionable products. The desire among wealthy individuals to distinguish themselves from the crowd and remain on par with their peers are the key drivers for growth in the branded products segment.
The increasing disposable income, especially in growing economies such as the Asian countries, and rising population of wealthy people who expect high-quality products and services are driving the market for branded and fashionable products. Many domestic and international laptop bag manufacturers across the globe have launched products that offer high-quality, attractive, and stylish laptop and business bags for the fashion-conscious population at affordable prices.
Market Trends
- Sale of travel, business, and laptop bags at airports
- Launch of exclusive designer collections
- Introduction of traveler laptop bags
- Companies focusing on social media to promote and capture consumers
- Celebrity endorsements to promote the laptop bags
Key vendors
- Belkin International
- Kensington Computer Products Group
- Samsonite International
- Sanwa Supply
- Targus
Other prominent vendors
- Brenthaven
- CHROME INDUSTRIES
- Crumpler
- DICOTA
- ELECOM
- FILSON
- Golla
- OGIO
- United States Luggage Company
- Wenger (Swissgear)
