Wastewater Treatment Services Market Worth 97.18 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Wastewater Treatment Services Marketby Type (Design & Engineering Consulting, Building & Installation, Operation & Process Control, Maintenance & Repair), End User (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 75.22 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 97.18 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for wastewater treatment services from municipal and industrial facilities.

Browse88 Market Data Tables and38 Figures spread through139Pages and in-depth TOC on"Wastewater Treatment Services Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wastewater-treatment-service-market-38039841.html

The operation & process control is estimated to be the largest type segment of the Wastewater Treatment Services Market.

The operation & process control segment is estimated to be the largest type segment of the Wastewater Treatment Services Market in 2017. Operation & process control services are mainly provided for facility operation, management, improvement, and control of wastewater treatment plants. Municipal and industrial facilities outsource such services to dedicated wastewater treatment service providers. The operation & process control services include laboratory testing, facility troubleshooting, routine maintenance, parameters monitoring, statistical process control, and report generation. The smooth functioning of unit operations, such as separation, floatation, settling, filtration, neutralization, absorption, adsorption, ion exchange, and chlorination, is ensured through proper monitoring of these processes. Downtime in wastewater treatment processes could indirectly affect the productivity of wastewater treatment plants. Thus, the need to ensure efficient functioning of wastewater treatment plants is driving the growth of the operation & process control segment of the Wastewater Treatment Services Market.

The municipal segment accounted for the largest share of the Wastewater Treatment Services Market in 2016.

Based on end user, the municipal segment accounted for the largest share of the Wastewater Treatment Services Market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the increasing use of wastewater treatment services by municipal facilities and the growing need to treat municipal wastewater and stop effluent discharge into water drains. The industrial segment of the wastewater treatment market is projected to witness high growth, owing to the increasing concerns regarding sanitation and water scarcity.

Asia Pacific projected to lead the Wastewater Treatment Services Market till 2022

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest Wastewater Treatment Services Market. This market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Wastewater Treatment Services Market can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding water scarcity and increasing demand for reuse and recycling of water. In addition, the presence of a huge industrial infrastructure in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and other Asia Pacific countries is projected to drive the demand for wastewater treatment services from industrial facilities in these countries. Moreover, increasing population and rising disposable income are projected to boost the demand for wastewater treatment services from municipal facilities in this region.

Key companies profiled in the Wastewater Treatment Services Market research report include Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Thermax (India), Ecolab (India), and W.O.G. Group (US).

Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, and Biocides & Disinfectants), End User (Municipal, Power, Oil & Gas, and Mining), Region - Global Forecast to 2022

