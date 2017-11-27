sprite-preloader
AECI Limited - Directorate Change

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN ZAE000000220
("AECI' or "the Company')

CHANGE TO THE BOARD: RESIGNATION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, notification is hereby given that Ms Liziwe Mda has resigned from her position as a Non-executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Ms Mda has served AECI in this capacity since 2011 and the Company thanks her for her valuable contribution during her tenure.

Woodmead, Sandton

27 November 2017

Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2017 PR Newswire