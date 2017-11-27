Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the IT infrastructure industry. The client, a renowned network infrastructure services provider, wanted to measure customer sentiment and identify the emerging trends in social media. The client also wanted to predict which customers at are the risk of churn and take effective actions to retain them.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Businesses in the network infrastructure services space are relying on customer analytics solutions to strongly engage with the customers and improve the customer satisfaction level."

The IT industry customers are now more tech-savvy than before. Thus, implementing new developments in the business can be challenging, but investing in research and development is a reliable indicator of delivering a high level of opportunities. IT companies are investing in customer analytics study to profile the right customers and improve response rates.

The customer analytics solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to gain more accurate insights into customers' preferences and drive loyalty. The client was able to successfully measure customer sentiment and recognize the emerging trends in social media. Additionally, the client was able to find the right target audience and offer customized products and services.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Predict and profile the potential customers and devise a marking strategy

Engage with customers through the right channel and at the right time

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Contacting the right customers, increasing response rates, and ultimately improving the ROI

Identifying the most suitable customer segments and reducing additional campaigning costs

