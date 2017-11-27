Sweden, 2017-11-27 15:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date: 27 November 2017



The Board of ZetaDisplay AB (publ) has prepared a prospectus due to the listing. The prospectus has today, 27 November 2017, been approved and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument).



The prospectus is available on ZetaDisplay's website (www.zetadisplay.com) and will be made available on the website of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (http://www.fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/).



The first day for trading in the ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is expected to be 4 December 2017.



Fredersen Advokatbyrå AB has advised the company in the process.



For additional information, please contact:



CEO Leif Liljebrunn



Telefon: +46 70 845 80 52



E-mail: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com



Important information



This press release may not be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or to the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, New Zealand or any other jurisdiction where such action would require other measures than those required under Swedish law.



The information in this press release does not contain and is not in itself an invitation or an offer to acquire, sell, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares or other securities issued by ZetaDisplay AB. No shares or other securities will be registered under the 1933 United States Securities Act (the "Securities Act") or in accordance with other rules or regulations in any other jurisdiction than Sweden and may not be transferred to or offered for sale in the USA or any other jurisdiction where such sale or offer may be prohibited, or to persons residing in any such jurisdiction or due to such persons, other than in accordance with exceptions from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirement of the Securities Act or similar legislation in any other jurisdiction."



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011 the company's shares have been traded on NASDAQ OMX First North Premier, using the ZETA abbreviation. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com.



About Digital Signage and multi-channel communication



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards integrating solutions with retailers' cash desks for automatic price updating and the automatic switching of offers on the digital displays.